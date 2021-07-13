Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) Trading 8.4% Higher

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF)’s share price traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.67.

Genting Malaysia Berhad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMALF)

Genting Malaysia Berhad engages in the leisure and hospitality business in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services.

