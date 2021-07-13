Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Shares Down 1.1%

Kape Technologies Plc (LON:KAPE) was down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 295 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 302.50 ($3.95). Approximately 119,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 337,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306 ($4.00).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £677.10 million and a PE ratio of 29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 310.40.

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

