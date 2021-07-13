Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Trading Down 0.2%

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.50 and last traded at $44.50. Approximately 1,102 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64.

About Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals in Oregon. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

