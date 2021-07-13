Empire Petroleum Co. (NYSE:EMPR) Major Shareholder Michael R. Morrisett Sells 300,000 Shares

Empire Petroleum Co. (NYSE:EMPR) major shareholder Michael R. Morrisett sold 300,000 shares of Empire Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $225,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of EMPR traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.74. 2,582 shares of the stock traded hands.

Empire Petroleum Company Profile

Empire Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas interests in Louisiana, North Dakota, and Montana. The company was formerly known as Americomm Resources Corporation and changed its name to Empire Petroleum Corporation in August 2001. Empire Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

