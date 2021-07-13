Kenneth T. Mills Sells 6,000 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NYSE:RGNX) Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NYSE:RGNX) CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $240,480.00.

NYSE:RGNX traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $37.09. 188,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,195. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

