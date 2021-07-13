Kenneth T. Mills Sells 6,000 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NYSE:RGNX) Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NYSE:RGNX) CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $240,480.00.
NYSE:RGNX traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $37.09. 188,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,195. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $50.26.
REGENXBIO Company Profile
Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.