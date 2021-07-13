Bob D. Brown Sells 8,312 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DRNA) EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $257,090.16.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.05. 1,550,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,659. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

