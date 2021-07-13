StoneX Group Inc. (NYSE:SNEX) CEO Sells $281,210.75 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NYSE:SNEX) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $281,210.75.

Shares of SNEX stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.91. The stock had a trading volume of 57,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,455. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $70.47.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.