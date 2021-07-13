KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Hits $0.69 on Exchanges

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $31,604.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00002074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,196,577 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

