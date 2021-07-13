Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:KTOS) VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes Sells 12,268 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:KTOS) VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 12,268 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $308,294.84.

De Burgreen Maria Cervantes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 8,015 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,450.00.

Shares of KTOS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 533,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,053. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

