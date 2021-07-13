Venus Concept Inc. (NYSE:VERO) Major Shareholder Sells $320,000.00 in Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NYSE:VERO) major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 46,298 shares of Venus Concept stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $148,153.60.

VERO traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.19. 476,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,728. Venus Concept Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.44.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

