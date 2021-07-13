Alkermes plc (NYSE:ALKS) SVP Sells $337,500.00 in Stock

Alkermes plc (NYSE:ALKS) SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $337,500.00.

David Joseph Gaffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of Alkermes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $324,000.00.

NYSE:ALKS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,919. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

