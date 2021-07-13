Mark A. Emalfarb Sells 97,000 Shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NYSE:DYAI) Stock

Dyadic International, Inc. (NYSE:DYAI) CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $374,420.00.

Shares of NYSE DYAI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.61. 90,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,403. Dyadic International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $9.63.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.