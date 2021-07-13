Mark A. Emalfarb Sells 97,000 Shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NYSE:DYAI) Stock

Dyadic International, Inc. (NYSE:DYAI) CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $374,420.00.
Shares of NYSE DYAI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.61. 90,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,403. Dyadic International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $9.63.
About Dyadic International
Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.