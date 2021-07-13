OSRAM Licht (FRA:OSR) Trading Up 0.5%

OSRAM Licht AG (FRA:OSR) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €53.70 ($63.18) and last traded at €53.45 ($62.88). Approximately 8,860 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €53.20 ($62.59).

Separately, Independent Research set a €52.30 ($61.53) price objective on OSRAM Licht and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get OSRAM Licht alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of €52.69.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.