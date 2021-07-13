American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.61 and last traded at $37.70. Approximately 2,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 6,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.62.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

