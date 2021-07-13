HNC COIN Price Reaches $3.20 on Top Exchanges (HNC)

HNC COIN (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. HNC COIN has a total market cap of $223.44 million and $18,684.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HNC COIN coin can currently be bought for about $3.20 or 0.00009659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HNC COIN has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,132.87 or 1.00135285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00040785 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00056964 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000917 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000446 BTC.

HNC COIN Profile

HNC COIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ? “

HNC COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HNC COIN directly using U.S. dollars.

