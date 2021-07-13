Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Gold Fields stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.03. 4,629,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,173,528. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268,427 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,648 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,042,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,785 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,825,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,059,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

