Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE:GVA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.25. 201,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,371. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.81). Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $669.91 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter worth $14,610,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,513,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,402,000 after acquiring an additional 371,238 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth $6,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 595.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 126,106 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 153.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 112,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

