BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BLFS) Insider Karen A. Foster Sells 16,332 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $513,478.08.

Shares of BLFS stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 250,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,564. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $49.47.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.