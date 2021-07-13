Insider Selling: Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HDSN) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HDSN) Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $480,000.00.

NYSE:HDSN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,931. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.69.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

