Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CEO Jose E. Cil Sells 6,300 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) CEO Jose E. Cil sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $444,150.00.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.35. 682,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,161. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.06.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

