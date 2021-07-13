Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UCTT) Insider Sells $389,690.00 in Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UCTT) insider Bill Bentinck sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $389,690.00.

Ultra Clean stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.56. The stock had a trading volume of 253,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,449. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

