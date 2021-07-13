Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UCTT) Insider Sells $389,690.00 in Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UCTT) insider Bill Bentinck sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $389,690.00.
Ultra Clean stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.56. The stock had a trading volume of 253,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,449. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $65.33.
Ultra Clean Company Profile
Read More: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.