Nasdaq, Inc. (NYSE:NDAQ) Director Michael R. Splinter Sells 5,000 Shares

Nasdaq, Inc. (NYSE:NDAQ) Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,786. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $180.99.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

