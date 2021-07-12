Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $726,600.00.
ADPT traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,455. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.
About Adaptive Biotechnologies
