Insider Selling: Vertex Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTNR) Director Sells 65,925 Shares of Stock

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTNR) Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $730,449.00.

Shares of VTNR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.52. 1,943,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,566,292. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

