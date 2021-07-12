Insider Selling: Concentrix Co. (NYSE:CNXC) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NYSE:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total transaction of $756,950.00.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total transaction of $1,135,470.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNXC traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $162.00. The company had a trading volume of 232,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,231. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $166.28.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

