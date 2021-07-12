BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton Sells 25,487 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 25,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $1,417,077.20.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $123,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Lisa Eggerton sold 18,730 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,311,474.60.

NYSE BIGC traded down $3.57 on Monday, hitting $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,355. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.