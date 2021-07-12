Jeff Mengoli Sells 21,048 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) insider Jeff Mengoli sold 21,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,179,950.88.

Jeff Mengoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00.

Shares of BIGC traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.40. 1,319,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,355. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

