CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CEO Sells $593,285.00 in Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $593,285.00.

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.81. 1,344,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.01.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

