B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) CFO Sells $785,722.80 in Stock

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 23,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $785,722.80.

Shares of BGS stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.16. 543,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,375. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $29,505,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 844,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after acquiring an additional 791,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $20,213,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,231,000 after acquiring an additional 494,080 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 346,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 196,830 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

