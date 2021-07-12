Ultra Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $138.15 million and $926,254.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001472 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,182.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.48 or 0.01457058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.49 or 0.00420390 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00079949 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001343 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00023718 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002839 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,789,762 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UOSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.