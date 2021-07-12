ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) Insider Sells $153,400.00 in Stock

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) insider Amy Garefis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $153,400.00.

Shares of ZIP stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.17. 404,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,870. ZipRecruiter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $26.71.

ZipRecruiter, Inc operates an online employment marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. Its platform provides various solutions, such as job posting, online interviews, job alerts, match scores, and application updates. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

