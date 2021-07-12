Insider Selling: Apple Inc (NYSE:GTXMQ) Major Shareholder Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Apple Inc (NYSE:GTXMQ) major shareholder Value Fund Gp Ltd Attestor sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $1,672,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Value Fund Gp Ltd Attestor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 4th, Value Fund Gp Ltd Attestor sold 29,761 shares of Apple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $243,444.98.
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Value Fund Gp Ltd Attestor sold 24,902 shares of Apple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $193,488.54.
- On Thursday, June 10th, Value Fund Gp Ltd Attestor sold 78,916 shares of Apple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $613,966.48.
- On Monday, June 14th, Value Fund Gp Ltd Attestor sold 76,378 shares of Apple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $619,425.58.
About Apple
Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.