ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $4,457,989.62 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 105,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $4,457,989.62. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Kirk Norman Brown sold 195,021 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $8,337,147.75.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 145,499 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $7,683,802.19.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,303. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

