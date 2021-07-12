Titan Machinery Inc. (NYSE:TITN) CEO David Joseph Meyer Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

Titan Machinery Inc. (NYSE:TITN) CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $12,668,000.00.

Titan Machinery stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.95. 206,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,977. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $35.24.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

