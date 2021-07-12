Oikos Price Tops $0.0046 on Exchanges (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. Oikos has a market capitalization of $729,058.11 and approximately $2,697.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oikos has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00045061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00112133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00158999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,221.36 or 1.00132491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.50 or 0.00959977 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 179,336,459 coins and its circulating supply is 159,238,718 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

