DXdao One Day Trading Volume Tops $285,346.00 (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. DXdao has a total market cap of $13.23 million and approximately $285,346.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for about $268.35 or 0.00810140 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DXdao has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00229695 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXD is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars.

