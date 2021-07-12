CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) CEO Sells $2,200,455.01 in Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,200,455.01.

W Anthony Will also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CF Industries alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,364. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 586.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.