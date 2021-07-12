Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDYN) Director Eric Benhamou Sells 126,761 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDYN) Director Eric Benhamou sold 126,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,939,443.30.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $20.06. 272,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,058. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $20.75.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.