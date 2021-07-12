Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDYN) Director Eric Benhamou Sells 126,761 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDYN) Director Eric Benhamou sold 126,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,939,443.30.
Shares of Grid Dynamics stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $20.06. 272,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,058. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $20.75.
Grid Dynamics Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.