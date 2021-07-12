Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NYSE:DXCM) COO Sells 7,223 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NYSE:DXCM) COO Quentin S. Blackford sold 7,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,708,625.00.

Shares of NYSE:DXCM traded up $5.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $445.77. The stock had a trading volume of 374,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,030. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

