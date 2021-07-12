Victor S. Sze Sells 25,000 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NYSE:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NYSE:OSIS) General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00.

Shares of OSIS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.99. The stock had a trading volume of 72,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,092. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.11 and a 52 week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

