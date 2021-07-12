Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

FC has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NYSE FC traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $37.73. The company had a trading volume of 63,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.75. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth $80,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.