Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on ENTG. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

ENTG stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.54. 516,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,963. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.74. Entegris has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,756 shares of company stock worth $13,478,447 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

