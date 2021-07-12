GXChain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.72 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last week, GXChain has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $33.05 million and $5.72 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001423 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000129 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000517 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,394,345 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

