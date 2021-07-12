USD Coin Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion and $1.88 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,033.67 or 0.06129556 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00144527 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 26,479,429,217 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.