BitTube Price Reaches $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $5,049.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.12 or 0.00624273 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 74.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000286 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 315,216,211 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

