Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NYSE:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells 15,057 Shares of Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NYSE:IPGP) major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 15,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total transaction of $3,032,630.37. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fibre Devices Ltd Ip also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 16,574 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.04, for a total transaction of $3,481,202.96.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 5,044 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $1,060,248.80.

Shares of IPGP stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.31. The company had a trading volume of 201,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,517. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.