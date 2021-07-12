Insider Buying: Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SVVC) President Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SVVC) President Kevin M. Landis purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $84,750.00.
Shares of NYSE:SVVC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,393. Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $7.37.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Featured Story: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.