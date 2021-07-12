Insider Selling: GrowGeneration Corp. (NYSE:GRWG) CEO Sells 186,245 Shares of Stock

GrowGeneration Corp. (NYSE:GRWG) CEO Darren Lampert sold 186,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $8,198,504.90.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 725,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,950. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

