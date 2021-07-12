Cream (CRM) Trading Down 60.9% This Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. Cream has a market capitalization of $22,412.21 and $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cream has traded down 60.9% against the US dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,158.13 or 0.99972841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00040057 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.96 or 0.01236043 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.78 or 0.00385249 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007353 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00381919 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005247 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.