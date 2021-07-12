Prism Data, Llc Sells 300,000 Shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Stock

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) major shareholder Prism Data, Llc sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE DMS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.31. 15,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,897. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $15.27.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on DMS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Media Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 19.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

